A peek at Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX): Who has invested in It?

49 institutions hold shares in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), with 12.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.49% while institutional investors hold 16.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.99M, and float is at 33.63M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 11.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 0.46 million shares valued at $21.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the NNOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.24 million shares valued at $10.92 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $9.79 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $9.21 million.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $94.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNOX stock was last observed hovering at around $44.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.37% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.48% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.97, the stock is -9.83% and -21.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -1.71% off its SMA200. NNOX registered a gain of -8.98% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.27.

The stock witnessed a -40.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.19%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 12.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.08% and -53.62% from its 52-week high.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.80% this year.