A peek at RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Who has invested in It?

The shares outstanding are 1.68B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 0.76%.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -41.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.70 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.09% off the consensus price target high of $194.77 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 86.68% higher than the price target low of $130.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.35, the stock is -10.69% and -19.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.76 million and changing -7.71% at the moment leaves the stock -19.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.43.

The stock witnessed a -22.65% and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.70% over the week and 12.60% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 661 employees, a market worth around $29.20B and $402.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2891.67 and Fwd P/E is 71.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.64% and -50.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

