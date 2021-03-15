Are we looking at the next big move in Vistra Corp. (VST)?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is -6.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $24.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $18.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.88% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.40, the stock is -9.09% and -10.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.75 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -4.86% off its SMA200. VST registered 26.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.28.

The stock witnessed a -14.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.21%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Vistra Corp. (VST) has around 1640 employees, a market worth around $9.10B and $11.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.20 and Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.83% and -23.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Vistra Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vistra Corp. (VST) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $2.95B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

595 institutions hold shares in Vistra Corp. (VST), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 93.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 489.22M, and float is at 479.90M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 93.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.06 million shares valued at $905.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the VST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 36.15 million shares valued at $710.78 million to account for 7.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oaktree Capital Management, LP which holds 30.28 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $595.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 28.58 million with a market value of $561.87 million.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HELM SCOTT B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELM SCOTT B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $16.76 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Vistra Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that FERRAIOLI BRIAN K (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $16.60 per share for $49800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the VST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, BURKE JAMES A (President and CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.30 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 151,228 shares of Vistra Corp. (VST).

Vistra Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) that is 65.93% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.97% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.