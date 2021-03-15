B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

470 institutions hold shares in B2Gold Corp. (BTG), with 12.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 73.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 1.04B with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 72.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 129.36 million shares valued at $724.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the BTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 101.27 million shares valued at $567.09 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 40.51 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $226.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 29.82 million with a market value of $167.01 million.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -19.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.01% off the consensus price target high of $10.74 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 17.4% higher than the price target low of $5.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -3.46% and -10.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -23.05% off its SMA200. BTG registered 45.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.7898.

The stock witnessed a -10.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.03%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.64 and Fwd P/E is 21.48. Distance from 52-week low is 108.80% and -40.26% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $207.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 284.62% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.77% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.