BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is 69.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $13.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -40.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.64, the stock is 12.42% and 29.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.62 million and changing -2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 114.00% off its SMA200. BCRX registered 525.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 237.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.62.

The stock witnessed a 32.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.10%, and is 13.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $17.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 700.00% and -9.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.30%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $5.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 231.10% year-over-year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 74.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.69M, and float is at 175.06M with Short Float at 16.52%. Institutions hold 73.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.26 million shares valued at $121.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 12.7 million shares valued at $94.58 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.6 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $86.42 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 11.06 million with a market value of $82.37 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheridan William P, the company’s Senior VP – CMO. SEC filings show that Sheridan William P sold 41,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11475.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Stonehouse Jon P (President & CEO) sold a total of 134,278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $8.32 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Barnes Alane P (Senior VP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 13,741 shares at an average price of $7.96 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 108,061 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 132.65% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is -8.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.02% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 31.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.27.