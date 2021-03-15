BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

37 institutions hold shares in BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), with 10.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.08% while institutional investors hold 13.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.98M, and float is at 91.33M with Short Float at 9.06%. Institutions hold 12.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 1.74 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.19% of the BIOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.29 million shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.22 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Invenomic Capital Management, LP holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is 134.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 51.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -2.54% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.95 million and changing 4.60% at the moment leaves the stock 90.33% off its SMA200. BIOL registered 88.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 226.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0844 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5460.

The stock witnessed a -26.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 232.89%, and is 30.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $136.56M and $24.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 363.84% and -35.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.90%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $8.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEINBERG LARRY N, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that FEINBERG LARRY N sold 1,770,312 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BIOLASE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that FEINBERG LARRY N (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,402,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.55 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BIOL stock.