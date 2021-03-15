Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -17.89% Change This Year

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is -17.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $17.99, the stock is -1.60% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 135.15% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 3680.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 307.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.25.

The stock witnessed a -18.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 216.17%, and is 35.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.75% over the week and 16.34% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $879.17M and $13.17M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6325.00% and -45.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.60%).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), with 10.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 0.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 36.84M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 0.24 million shares valued at $5.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.56% of the BTBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $3.31 million to account for 0.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 68599.0 shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $1.5 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 43600.0 with a market value of $0.96 million.