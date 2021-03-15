Check out this: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) could be on the verge of a big rally

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is 48.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $22.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.54% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -367.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.37, the stock is 15.51% and 31.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.9 million and changing 5.51% at the moment leaves the stock 61.17% off its SMA200. AAL registered 73.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.18.

The stock witnessed a 34.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.19%, and is 14.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 102700 employees, a market worth around $14.17B and $17.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 205.00. Profit margin for the company is -51.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.27% and 2.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.50%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Underweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 10 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.93 with sales reaching $4.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -583.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.40% in year-over-year returns.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

658 institutions hold shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), with 5.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 45.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 639.68M, and float is at 632.66M with Short Float at 12.07%. Institutions hold 45.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.2 million shares valued at $917.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the AAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 47.67 million shares valued at $751.69 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.48 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $496.45 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 18.56 million with a market value of $292.71 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 47.82% up over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 69.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.53% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 97.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.