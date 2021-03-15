CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is 6.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $42.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $30.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $30.86, the stock is 10.19% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 120.00% off its SMA200. CLSK registered 1793.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 216.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.36.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.75%, and is 39.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.56% over the week and 17.18% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $741.87M and $11.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.57. Distance from 52-week low is 3081.44% and -27.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.60%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

CleanSpark Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 442.00% year-over-year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.71% while institutional investors hold 16.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.15M, and float is at 21.35M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 14.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.96 million shares valued at $27.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.98% of the CLSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.77 million shares valued at $22.49 million to account for 3.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.96% and valued at over $13.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $10.05 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 27 times.