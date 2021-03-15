EHang Holdings Limited (EH) up 144.86% since start of the year

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) is 144.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $129.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EH stock was last observed hovering at around $51.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $156.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.05% off the consensus price target high of $156.89 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 67.04% higher than the price target low of $156.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.69, the stock is -7.13% and -9.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 128.64% off its SMA200. EH registered 376.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 467.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.60.

The stock witnessed a -53.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.01%, and is 49.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.10% over the week and 31.09% over the month.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $27.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 184.61. Profit margin for the company is -29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 581.03% and -60.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $9.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 86.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.40% in year-over-year returns.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in EHang Holdings Limited (EH), with 684.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 1.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.80M, and float is at 31.62M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 1.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aviva PLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $2.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.34% of the EH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 83063.0 shares valued at $1.75 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 43418.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $0.92 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 40000.0 with a market value of $0.84 million.