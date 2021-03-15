FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

849 institutions hold shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 81.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 542.00M, and float is at 541.22M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 81.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.73 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.73% of the FE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 38.23 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.62 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 15.34 million with a market value of $469.44 million.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is 14.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.85 and a high of $46.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.8% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.93, the stock is 5.03% and 9.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 8.29% off its SMA200. FE registered -9.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.53.

The stock witnessed a 10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.00%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12153 employees, a market worth around $18.82B and $10.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.91 and Fwd P/E is 13.28. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.87% and -24.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $2.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 44.90% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 20.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.55% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.