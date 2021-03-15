Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

2 institutions hold shares in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), with institutional investors hold 0.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.41M, and float is at 146.70M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 0.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Point, LLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $75.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.41% of the BFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 4.65 million shares valued at $70.24 million to account for 3.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 3.53 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $53.36 million, while Alua Capital Management LP holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $47.19 million.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $19.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $14.90, the stock is -5.82% and -7.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.55.

The stock witnessed a -10.72% and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.86%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.29% and -23.85% from its 52-week high.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Analyst Forecasts

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.