Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

71 institutions hold shares in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF), with institutional investors hold 64.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.38M, and float is at 103.50M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 64.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MFN Partners Management, LP with over 14.0 million shares valued at $156.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.53% of the WPF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ratan Capital Management Lp with 3.32 million shares valued at $37.17 million to account for 3.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 3.18 million shares representing 3.07% and valued at over $35.56 million, while Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $34.59 million.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) is -7.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $14.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.33, the stock is -1.42% and -6.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -2.06% off its SMA200. WPF registered a gain of -0.19% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.60.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.64%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.06% and -28.81% from its 52-week high.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Analyst Forecasts

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MFN Partners, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MFN Partners, LP sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $45.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.9 million shares.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that MFN Partners, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 207,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $10.31 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.0 million shares of the WPF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, MFN Partners, LP (10% Owner) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $10.30 for $2.58 million. The insider now directly holds 13,792,692 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF).