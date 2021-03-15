Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

751 institutions hold shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), with 4.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 96.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 350.81M, and float is at 344.03M with Short Float at 7.49%. Institutions hold 94.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.1 million shares valued at $540.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the HBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.59 million shares valued at $358.52 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc which holds 21.62 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $315.25 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 15.79 million with a market value of $230.28 million.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is 40.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $21.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.15% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -192.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.48, the stock is 10.09% and 21.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 37.02% off its SMA200. HBI registered 120.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.87.

The stock witnessed a 9.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.53%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $7.02B and $6.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.25% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $1.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON JOIA M, the company’s Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec. SEC filings show that JOHNSON JOIA M sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $20.54 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Upchurch W Howard Jr (Group President, IW Americas) sold a total of 8,052 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $18.32 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Cavaliere Joseph W (Group Pres., Global Innerwear) acquired 16,650 shares at an average price of $17.98 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 64,209 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is trading 93.50% up over the past 12 months. PVH Corp. (PVH) is 142.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.22% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 27.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.