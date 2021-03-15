Here are the top Institutional holders of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares

8 institutions hold shares in Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), with 53.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 89.60% while institutional investors hold 7.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.65M, and float is at 10.95M with Short Float at 6.05%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.41% of the KXIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. which holds 100000.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 89500.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) is -10.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is -9.38% and -13.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 33.46% off its SMA200. KXIN registered 316.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 566.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7426 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2585.

The stock witnessed a -26.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.54%, and is 11.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 13.81% over the month.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $219.51M and $163.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 732.29% and -75.15% from its 52-week high.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shareholder Value Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Shareholder Value Fund sold 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $3.15 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.25 million shares.