Here are the top Institutional holders of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shares

56 institutions hold shares in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR), with 118.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.27% while institutional investors hold 25.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.49M, and float is at 69.92M with Short Float at 12.56%. Institutions hold 8.44% of the Float.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) is -39.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $32.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.38% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.86, the stock is -17.69% and -33.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -23.03% off its SMA200. VLDR registered 35.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.45.

The stock witnessed a -40.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.39%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.19% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -52.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.43% and -57.35% from its 52-week high.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $14.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -439.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year.