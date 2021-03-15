Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC)

116 institutions hold shares in Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), with 4.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.12% while institutional investors hold 81.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.19M, and float is at 56.84M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 77.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 10.14 million shares valued at $27.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.93% of the EVC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.0 million shares valued at $16.5 million to account for 10.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. which holds 4.65 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $12.8 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.52% of the shares totaling 3.9 million with a market value of $10.73 million.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is 47.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $3.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.18% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is 19.06% and 25.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 10.03% at the moment leaves the stock 83.96% off its SMA200. EVC registered 103.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 194.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3726 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5462.

The stock witnessed a 19.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.48%, and is 18.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has around 1104 employees, a market worth around $310.59M and $243.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.09% and 10.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $116.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -272.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.60% in year-over-year returns.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vasquez Gilbert R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vasquez Gilbert R bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 224.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.9% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.