Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA)

976 institutions hold shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), with 2.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.37% while institutional investors hold 94.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.33M, and float is at 53.87M with Short Float at 4.57%. Institutions hold 90.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.69 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.10% of the ULTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.63 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 2.83 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $813.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $640.58 million.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is 10.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.05 and a high of $351.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $347.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -29.35% off its average median price target of $353.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.16% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -13.62% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $318.15, the stock is -3.82% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.23 million and changing -8.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.72% off its SMA200. ULTA registered 60.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $317.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $269.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.41%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $19.58B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.24 and Fwd P/E is 26.83. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.47% and -9.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.80%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.11 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DiRomualdo Robert F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DiRomualdo Robert F sold 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $272.15 per share for a total of $7.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Halligan Catherine Ann (Director) sold a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $267.52 per share for $40128.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2350.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Dillon Mary N (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $265.15 for $13.26 million. The insider now directly holds 82,578 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 283.90% up over the past 12 months. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is 29.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.66% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.