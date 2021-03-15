Insmed Incorporated (INSM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

282 institutions hold shares in Insmed Incorporated (INSM), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 108.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.33M, and float is at 100.76M with Short Float at 7.98%. Institutions hold 107.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.09 million shares valued at $402.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.73% of the INSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.65 million shares valued at $321.33 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.36 million shares representing 9.09% and valued at over $311.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.00% of the shares totaling 8.24 million with a market value of $274.38 million.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) is 17.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.09 and a high of $45.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.82% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.61% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.11, the stock is -0.72% and 1.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 16.95% off its SMA200. INSM registered 108.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.38.

The stock witnessed a -6.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.44%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has around 521 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $164.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 223.49% and -13.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.10%).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insmed Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $41.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Insmed Incorporated (INSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SORIANO JOHN, the company’s Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that SORIANO JOHN sold 23,717 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29773.0 shares.

Insmed Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that SORIANO JOHN (Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $40.00 per share for $20000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29773.0 shares of the INSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, SORIANO JOHN (Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 44,912 shares at an average price of $40.38 for $1.81 million. The insider now directly holds 29,773 shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading 55.85% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is 13.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.1% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.93.