Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) a good stock to buy now?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -0.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.95 and a high of $319.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $240.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.93% off its average median price target of $2127.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.52% off the consensus price target high of $2733.26 offered by 56 analysts, but current levels are 85.66% higher than the price target low of $1616.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $231.87, the stock is -6.47% and -6.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.73 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -10.49% off its SMA200. BABA registered 25.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $253.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $267.87.

The stock witnessed a -13.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.10%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 252084 employees, a market worth around $651.52B and $99.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.02 and Fwd P/E is 19.22. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.43% and -27.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 56 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 46 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.96 with sales reaching $27.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 70.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

2,759 institutions hold shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), with 6.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 43.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 1.88B with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 43.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 87.36 million shares valued at $20.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.23% of the BABA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.66 million shares valued at $14.58 billion to account for 2.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 58.1 million shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $13.52 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 35.29 million with a market value of $8.21 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 1984.46% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 68.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.41% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 41.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.