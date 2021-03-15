KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

234 institutions hold shares in KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), with 10.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 14.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 35.33M with Short Float at 36.36%. Institutions hold 14.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.63 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.98% of the BEKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 10.96 million shares valued at $674.78 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.9 million shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $486.41 million, while Capital World Investors holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 7.25 million with a market value of $446.32 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is -4.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.79 and a high of $79.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $59.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $473.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.91% off the consensus price target high of $584.54 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 62.16% higher than the price target low of $155.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.96, the stock is -6.42% and -7.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -4.48% off its SMA200. BEKE registered a gain of 18.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.14.

The stock witnessed a -14.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.26%, and is 12.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 87706 employees, a market worth around $70.09B and $8.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.73. Distance from 52-week low is 85.47% and -25.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (265.00%).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $3.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year.