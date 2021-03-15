Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

6 institutions hold shares in Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), with 672.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.67% while institutional investors hold 2.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.18M, and float is at 1.78M with Short Float at 8.74%. Institutions hold 1.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 44540.0 shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.29% of the LLIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 518.0 shares valued at $2149.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) is 126.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $17.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.61% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.61% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.41, the stock is 3.78% and 31.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 91.88% off its SMA200. LLIT registered 154.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.10.

The stock witnessed a 3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.78%, and is 15.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 14.04% over the month.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $33.41M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 267.58% and -45.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3802.40%).

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lianluo Smart Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year.