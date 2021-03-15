Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) is 55.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $3.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LKCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -33.93% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 54.11% off its SMA200. LKCO registered 53.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 166.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2469 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7156.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.93%, and is 6.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.82% over the week and 32.85% over the month.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $349.60M and $18.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 211.76% and -72.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Analyst Forecasts

Luokung Technology Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.00% this year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), with 76.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.83% while institutional investors hold 15.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 329.81M, and float is at 299.04M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 9.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sicart Associates LLC with over 3.12 million shares valued at $2.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.16% of the LKCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.3 million shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $74337.0.