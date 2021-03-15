Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Volatility At 8.52%, Should You Add A Position?

68 institutions hold shares in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), with 15.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.71% while institutional investors hold 25.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.91M, and float is at 184.06M with Short Float at 8.43%. Institutions hold 23.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boxer Capital, LLC with over 11.48 million shares valued at $15.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.76% of the MTNB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.7 million shares valued at $10.47 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 6.45 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $8.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $3.05 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) is -11.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTNB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -7.05% and -14.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 21.51% off its SMA200. MTNB registered 81.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3171 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0654.

The stock witnessed a -16.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.21%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.52% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $237.30M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.90% and -45.95% from its 52-week high.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $1.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 933.30% year-over-year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STERN ADAM K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STERN ADAM K bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $16600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.3 million shares.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB): Who are the competitors?

