New Big Money Means HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

364 institutions hold shares in HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 102.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.56M, and float is at 87.09M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 100.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.16 million shares valued at $520.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.98% of the HMSY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.32 million shares valued at $342.63 million to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.87 million shares representing 4.37% and valued at over $142.28 million, while Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 3.82 million with a market value of $140.47 million.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.19 and a high of $37.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMSY stock was last observed hovering at around $36.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.68% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.68% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.75, the stock is -0.06% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 16.01% off its SMA200. HMSY registered 73.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.81.

The stock witnessed a 0.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.34%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 0.36% over the month.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has around 3170 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $673.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.24 and Fwd P/E is 24.43. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.98% and -0.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HMS Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $179.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aunan Greg D, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Aunan Greg D sold 32,459 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43518.0 shares.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) that is trading 94.84% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.28.