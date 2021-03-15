Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) is 138.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $1.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.14% off the consensus price target high of $2.10 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.14% higher than the price target low of $2.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -13.27% and 16.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.21 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 82.87% off its SMA200. ONTX registered 263.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 353.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5399.

The stock witnessed a -4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 247.74%, and is 8.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.85% over the week and 19.86% over the month.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $236.80M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 483.90% and -42.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.10%).

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4,320.00% in year-over-year returns.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 11.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.88M, and float is at 173.37M with Short Float at 10.52%. Institutions hold 11.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.26 million shares valued at $3.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.00% of the ONTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 1.29 million shares valued at $0.6 million to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $0.54 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLER ABRAHAM N., the company’s SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that OLER ABRAHAM N. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $12000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Guerin Mark Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $1.00 per share for $15000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ONTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $20000.0. The insider now directly holds 236,226 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX).