These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is -10.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.75, the stock is 2.04% and -3.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.92 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.09% off its SMA200. ABEV registered 8.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6860.

The stock witnessed a -2.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.61%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.63 and Fwd P/E is 22.92. Distance from 52-week low is 48.54% and -14.06% from its 52-week high.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $3.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Ambev S.A. (ABEV), with institutional investors hold 8.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73B, and float is at 4.40B with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 8.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 218.88 million shares valued at $669.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.39% of the ABEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 160.81 million shares valued at $492.08 million to account for 1.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 105.62 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $323.21 million, while Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 101.2 million with a market value of $309.67 million.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading 247.33% up over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is 42.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.69% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 75.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.