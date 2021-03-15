These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is -3.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.15 and a high of $64.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $48.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $65.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.65% off the consensus price target high of $78.92 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -1.85% lower than the price target low of $47.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.42, the stock is -1.95% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.91 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -9.08% off its SMA200. AZN registered 18.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.41.

The stock witnessed a -3.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.40%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 76100 employees, a market worth around $128.20B and $26.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.11. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.94% and -25.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

828 institutions hold shares in AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), with 26.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 16.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.62B, and float is at 2.60B with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 16.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 50.11 million shares valued at $2.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the AZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 48.59 million shares valued at $2.43 billion to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 25.99 million shares representing 0.99% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 0.97% of the shares totaling 25.4 million with a market value of $1.27 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 65.12% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 27.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.6% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 65.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.11.