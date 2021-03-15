Things appear to be looking up for PG&E Corporation (PCG)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is -7.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is 1.98% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.27 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 7.72% off its SMA200. PCG registered 27.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.09.

The stock witnessed a -4.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.10%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $22.72B and $18.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.16% and -13.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $4.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

512 institutions hold shares in PG&E Corporation (PCG), with 479.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 93.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.99B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 71.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 148.36 million shares valued at $1.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the PCG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 134.89 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Third Point, LLC which holds 84.94 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 76.97 million with a market value of $959.08 million.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times.

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 1.29% up over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is 0.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.01% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 62.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.13.