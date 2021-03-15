What should you know before buying stock in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -27.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $11.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.6% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is -6.58% and -18.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.97 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -9.28% off its SMA200. PBR registered 48.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.10.

The stock witnessed a -22.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.11%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 49050 employees, a market worth around $53.12B and $49.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.22 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.49% and -31.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $16.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

410 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), with 260.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 17.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.19B with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 17.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 55.05 million shares valued at $618.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.48% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 52.63 million shares valued at $591.03 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 51.03 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $573.02 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 39.37 million with a market value of $442.15 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading -5.16% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is 120.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -74.61% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 34.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.