Which institution holds the most shares in Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK)

31 institutions hold shares in Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK), with institutional investors hold 15.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.39M, and float is at 22.43M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 14.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.03 million shares valued at $2.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.90% of the EVOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.5 million shares valued at $1.3 million to account for 1.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.19 million shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $0.48 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) is -5.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $6.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is -21.68% and -17.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -20.97% at the moment leaves the stock -32.08% off its SMA200. EVOK registered 169.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0532 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5901.

The stock witnessed a -35.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.38%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 210.13% and -59.59% from its 52-week high.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evoke Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 69,508.70% year-over-year.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gonyer David A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gonyer David A sold 23,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $70425.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Evoke Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Gonyer David A (President and CEO) sold a total of 48,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $2.90 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the EVOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, D’Onofrio Matthew J (Exec VP, Chief Bus. Officer) disposed off 40,357 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 283,997 shares of Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK).

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) that is trading 17.38% up over the past 12 months. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is -7.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.78% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.74.