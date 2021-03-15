Which institution holds the most shares in Poshmark Inc. (POSH)

The shares outstanding are 91.32M, and float is at 8.00M with Short Float at 19.50%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with over 0.14 million shares valued at $9.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.68% of the POSH Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund with 16300.0 shares valued at $1.14 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund which holds 15100.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $1.05 million, while John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Small Company Value Tr holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 3734.0 with a market value of $0.26 million.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) is -53.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.11 and a high of $104.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POSH stock was last observed hovering at around $59.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.83% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.96% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.4% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.63, the stock is -22.71% and -29.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing -19.90% at the moment leaves the stock -29.57% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.13.

The stock witnessed a -32.21% and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $247.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -54.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.10%).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poshmark Inc. (POSH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -236.40% this year.