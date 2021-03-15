Which Institutions Own Shares In Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)?

27 institutions hold shares in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.96% while institutional investors hold 8.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.16M, and float is at 23.25M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 7.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.66 million shares valued at $2.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.54% of the ANIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 0.62 million shares valued at $1.9 million to account for 2.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $0.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 93942.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) is 90.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $5.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANIX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 16.66% and 31.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.24 million and changing 13.62% at the moment leaves the stock 95.62% off its SMA200. ANIX registered 219.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 193.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.18.

The stock witnessed a 10.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.08%, and is 22.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.57% over the week and 10.73% over the month.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $134.03M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 339.10% and 3.73% from its 52-week high.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $513k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KUMAR AMIT, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KUMAR AMIT bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $37300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Titterton Lewis H jr (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $2.08 per share for $83200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the ANIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, KUMAR AMIT (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 28,000 shares at an average price of $2.11 for $59080.0. The insider now directly holds 262,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX).