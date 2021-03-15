Which Institutions Own Shares In Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)?

91 institutions hold shares in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.89% while institutional investors hold 39.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.11M, and float is at 17.37M with Short Float at 12.59%. Institutions hold 33.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.2 million shares valued at $5.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.95% of the CEMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.04 million shares valued at $4.93 million to account for 5.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC which holds 0.71 million shares representing 3.50% and valued at over $3.35 million, while Friess Associates Inc holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $2.64 million.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) is -7.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $15.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEMI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is -21.83% and -26.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -11.13% at the moment leaves the stock -19.35% off its SMA200. CEMI registered 56.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.1859 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2989.

The stock witnessed a -44.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.85%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 10.56% over the month.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has around 295 employees, a market worth around $99.70M and $29.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.11% and -72.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.50%).

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $6.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) that is 102.33% higher over the past 12 months. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is 74.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -65.75% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.