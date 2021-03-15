Which Institutions Own Shares In Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)?

40 institutions hold shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), with 17.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.17% while institutional investors hold 6.84% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 5.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 5.92 million shares valued at $36.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the SOLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.74 million shares valued at $10.75 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $3.0 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.58% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $2.93 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is -5.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOLO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $11.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.65% off the consensus price target high of $16.04 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.95% higher than the price target low of $9.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is -9.94% and -19.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.87 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 27.89% off its SMA200. SOLO registered 471.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.46.

The stock witnessed a -30.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.77%, and is 15.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 10.06% over the month.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $575.60M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 554.98% and -57.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.30%).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.20% this year.