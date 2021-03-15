Which Institutions Own Shares In Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)?

53 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 44.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.77% while institutional investors hold 5.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.54M, and float is at 209.58M with Short Float at 12.00%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 5.05 million shares valued at $10.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.11% of the IDEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is M&T Bank with 4.58 million shares valued at $9.11 million to account for 1.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 0.95 million shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $1.88 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $1.48 million.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is 68.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $5.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is -4.94% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.34 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 76.43% off its SMA200. IDEX registered 943.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 205.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1650.

The stock witnessed a -32.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.11%, and is 17.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.07% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $15.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1100.00% and -39.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.