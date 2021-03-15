Which Institutions Own Shares In Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)?

1 institutions hold shares in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), with 4.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.24% while institutional investors hold 26.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.96M, and float is at 14.13M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 18.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 62232.0 shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the OCG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 20823.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 19533.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $95711.0, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 19220.0 with a market value of $94178.0.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) is -13.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $25.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $4.22, the stock is -2.01% and -9.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 12.83% at the moment leaves the stock -13.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8488.

The stock witnessed a -14.23% and is 39.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.45% over the week and 14.17% over the month.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $75.79M and $8.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.71. Distance from 52-week low is 49.65% and -83.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (68.50%).

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 246.30% this year.