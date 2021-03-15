Which Institutions Own Shares In Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

321 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 94.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.00% while institutional investors hold 49.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.85M, and float is at 140.66M with Short Float at 11.87%. Institutions hold 29.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.26 million shares valued at $267.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.75% of the SPCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 million shares valued at $129.01 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 3.98 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $94.55 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $72.85 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 45.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $62.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -72.75% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.55, the stock is -15.02% and -10.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.38 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 39.22% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 150.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.95.

The stock witnessed a -34.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.53%, and is 26.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 11.35% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $7.96B and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 281.35% and -44.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $550k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,097.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 131.10% in year-over-year returns.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kley Michelle. SEC filings show that Kley Michelle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $30.42 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3810.0 shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Palihapitiya Chamath (Director) sold a total of 3,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $33.35 per share for $103.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SPCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Palihapitiya Chamath (Director) disposed off 3,100,000 shares at an average price of $35.28 for $109.37 million. The insider now directly holds 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE).