Who are the Institutional Holders in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)?

38 institutions hold shares in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH), with 9.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.94% while institutional investors hold 29.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.25M, and float is at 12.13M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 15.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 0.84 million shares valued at $2.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.95% of the IMH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC with 0.45 million shares valued at $1.38 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.45 million shares representing 2.11% and valued at over $1.36 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.86 million.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -26.30% and -26.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -22.07% at the moment leaves the stock 12.97% off its SMA200. IMH registered -66.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2715 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2656.

The stock witnessed a -38.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.03%, and is -20.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.06% over the week and 11.08% over the month.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $63.49M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.82% and -67.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $21.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1,131.90% year-over-year.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANGIARACINA GEORGE A., the company’s Chairman, Chief Exec. & Dir.. SEC filings show that MANGIARACINA GEORGE A. sold 5,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $3.13 per share for a total of $18384.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that MANGIARACINA GEORGE A. (Chairman, Chief Exec. & Dir.) sold a total of 16,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $3.45 per share for $56608.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the IMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, MOISIO JUSTIN (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 985 shares at an average price of $3.45 for $3398.0. The insider now directly holds 6,035 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH).

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) that is trading 36.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.56% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.84.