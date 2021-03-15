Who are the Institutional Holders in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)?

2 institutions hold shares in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME), with 45.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.25% while institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.07M, and float is at 33.90M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 0.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 41107.0 shares valued at $76459.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the PME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 13139.0 shares valued at $24438.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 13030.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $24235.0, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 10784.0 with a market value of $20058.0.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) is -36.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PME stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -16.81% and -26.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -22.37% off its SMA200. PME registered 8.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7568.

The stock witnessed a -31.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.03%, and is 16.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 10.56% over the month.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) has around 2060 employees, a market worth around $98.10M and $90.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.74% and -52.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) that is trading 138.98% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -332.87% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2160.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.