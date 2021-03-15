Who are the Institutional Holders in Yellow Corporation (YELL)?

The shares outstanding are 50.18M, and float is at 48.37M with Short Float at 4.70%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with over 2.46 million shares valued at $10.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the YELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 million shares valued at $9.95 million to account for 4.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Front Street Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 2.27% and valued at over $5.15 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $4.59 million.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is 116.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $9.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YELL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -36.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -59.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.57, the stock is 42.77% and 66.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 121.99% off its SMA200. YELL registered 555.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.09.

The stock witnessed a 47.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.74%, and is 62.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.25% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $496.97M and $4.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.57. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 641.86% and -1.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Yellow Corporation (YELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGMAN JASON WILLIAM, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that BERGMAN JASON WILLIAM sold 21,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97500.0 shares.