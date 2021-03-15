Who is the Top Investor In Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)?

71 institutions hold shares in Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 23.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 354.89M, and float is at 350.73M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 23.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.32 million shares valued at $18.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.01% of the GPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ruffer LLP with 12.25 million shares valued at $10.44 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 7.02 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $5.98 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 6.81 million with a market value of $5.81 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) is -7.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $1.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $1.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.57% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is -16.21% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.58 million and changing -7.45% at the moment leaves the stock -2.50% off its SMA200. GPL registered 163.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9035 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8760.

The stock witnessed a -28.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.38%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has around 821 employees, a market worth around $303.68M and $260.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.81. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.05% and -31.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.00%).

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.00% in year-over-year returns.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 159.77% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 198.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.