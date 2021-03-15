WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

20 institutions hold shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), with institutional investors hold 1.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.95M, and float is at 7.48M with Short Float at 23.99%. Institutions hold 1.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $1.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the WIMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.9 million to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 81115.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 76611.0 with a market value of $0.44 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is 51.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is -6.07% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 24.71% off its SMA200. WIMI registered a gain of 29.61% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.94.

The stock witnessed a -18.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.63%, and is 16.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 11.92% over the month.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $557.00M and $49.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.26 and Fwd P/E is 48.39. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.77% and -70.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Analyst Forecasts

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.