Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) – The 42.98% Upside Potential Remains

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is -21.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $7.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.65% off the consensus price target high of $9.44 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 5.89% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.47, the stock is 1.19% and -9.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.54 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -18.75% off its SMA200. AUY registered 41.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5871 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4168.

The stock witnessed a -8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.46%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.29 and Fwd P/E is 23.53. Distance from 52-week low is 100.45% and -36.32% from its 52-week high.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $431.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Top Institutional Holders

468 institutions hold shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 53.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 964.26M, and float is at 959.71M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 53.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 116.63 million shares valued at $665.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.10% of the AUY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.76 million shares valued at $158.52 million to account for 2.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 26.8 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $153.01 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 21.62 million with a market value of $123.47 million.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 4.21% up over the past 12 months. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is 111.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.43% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.