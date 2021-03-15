Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -90.83% Upside

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is 893.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $2.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also -90.83% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -90.83% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is 8.84% and 56.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 100.41 million and changing 9.05% at the moment leaves the stock 385.34% off its SMA200. ZOM registered 1162.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1978.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8661 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6286.

The stock witnessed a -10.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1235.28%, and is 28.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.25% over the week and 15.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3546.50% and -21.31% from its 52-week high.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), with 41.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.42% while institutional investors hold 6.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 972.02M, and float is at 922.24M with Short Float at 5.90%. Institutions hold 6.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.34 million shares valued at $4.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.90% of the ZOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 12.25 million shares valued at $2.83 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.46 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $1.95 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $0.85 million.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACLEOD CHRISTOPHER ROSS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MACLEOD CHRISTOPHER ROSS sold 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $7047.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zomedica Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that POWERS JOHNNY D (Director) bought a total of 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $0.16 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the ZOM stock.