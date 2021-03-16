3 Stocks to Watch: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) shares are 17.83% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.82% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 23.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 4.38% and 17.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the SHO stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as an Underweight on December 10, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SHO stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.08. The forecasts give the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 5.43% or -32.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.80% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.76, up 54.10% from -$2.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 844,121 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 229,434. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 654,263 and 229,434 in purchases and sales respectively.

BAIRD W BLAKE, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $35889.0 at $7.18 per share on May 13. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 SHO shares valued at $76300.0 on Sep 22. The shares were bought at $7.63 per share. McCabe Murray J. (Director) bought 17,942 shares at $8.36 per share on Mar 31 for a total of $0.15 million while Arabia John V, (President & CEO) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 31 for $0.43 million with each share fetching $8.69.

Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ traded in a range of $2.50 to $2.50, ‎declining -8.76% to $2.50. The day started out with an opening price of $2.74. The ‎company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares while its market capitalization is now ‎about $245,211,930.‎

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), on the other hand, is trading around $4.60 with a market cap of $448.95M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SELB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$7.9 million. This represented a 166.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $11.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $165.44 million from $181.0 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $34.88 million, significantly higher than the -$51.44 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $34.07 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Selecta Biosciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 6,448,743 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,784 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.14M shares after the latest sales, with 50.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.00% with a share float percentage of 79.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $16.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.15 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.