A peek at Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI): Who has invested in It?

67 institutions hold shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI), with institutional investors hold 66.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.79M, and float is at 39.17M with Short Float at 9.77%. Institutions hold 66.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.29 million shares valued at $136.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.04% of the RSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 2.1 million shares valued at $45.38 million to account for 4.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. which holds 1.97 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $42.61 million, while Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $42.37 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) is -7.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.51 and a high of $26.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RSI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.79% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.48% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.13, the stock is 16.02% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock 40.46% off its SMA200. RSI registered a gain of 50.11% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is 31.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.67% and -24.18% from its 52-week high.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $93.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.70% year-over-year.