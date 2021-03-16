Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Is Down -8.23% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -8.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $12.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.98% off the consensus price target high of $16.38 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is 4.69% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -10.48% off its SMA200. AGI registered 106.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.71.

The stock witnessed a -0.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.86%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $748.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.82 and Fwd P/E is 25.90. Distance from 52-week low is 140.42% and -30.66% from its 52-week high.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $167.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

330 institutions hold shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 74.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.78M, and float is at 391.07M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 74.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.81 million shares valued at $392.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the AGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.37 million shares valued at $99.5 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 10.4 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $90.97 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 10.33 million with a market value of $90.36 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading -5.72% down over the past 12 months. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 67.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.85% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.78.