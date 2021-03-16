Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Is Down -8.03% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.95 and a high of $38.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.28% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -24.39% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.83, the stock is 3.68% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 17.22% off its SMA200. ATUS registered 56.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.86.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.17%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $10.12B and $9.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.54 and Fwd P/E is 15.82. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.30% and -9.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $2.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

533 institutions hold shares in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), with 118.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.10% while institutional investors hold 127.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.57M, and float is at 179.69M with Short Float at 25.26%. Institutions hold 95.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Soroban Capital Partners LP with over 31.0 million shares valued at $1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.55% of the ATUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.33 million shares valued at $883.38 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.47 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $547.81 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 11.67 million with a market value of $442.0 million.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olsen Michael, the company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that Olsen Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72038.0 shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Grau Michael (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $36.15 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Next Alt S.a.r.l. (Director) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $35.10 for $35.1 million. The insider now directly holds 37,069,305 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).