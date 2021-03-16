Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,351 institutions hold shares in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 94.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 369.20M, and float is at 368.17M with Short Float at 9.57%. Institutions hold 94.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.78 million shares valued at $4.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the ADI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 30.19 million shares valued at $4.46 billion to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 29.22 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $4.32 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 12.73 million with a market value of $1.88 billion.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.07 and a high of $164.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $149.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $184.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 5.63% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.00, the stock is -2.22% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 15.04% off its SMA200. ADI registered 51.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.38.

The stock witnessed a -4.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 15900 employees, a market worth around $56.26B and $5.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.00 and Fwd P/E is 22.60. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.96% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.45 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, the company’s SVP, Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $148.89 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11694.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that ROCHE VINCENT (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $157.08 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16957.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Sondel Michael (CAO (principal acct. officer)) disposed off 2,210 shares at an average price of $163.79 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 3,948 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 83.09% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 171.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.38% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 29.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.38.